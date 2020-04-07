Kerala

KBS seeks govt. aid for all temple staff

The Kerala Brahmana Sabha (KBS), while welcoming the government’s move to support the employees of the Malabar Devaswom during the lockdown, appealed to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to also consider priests,Vedic scholars and other employees of various other temples in the State.

The KBS had requested the government to sanction a monthly allowance of ₹2,500 to priests and employees under temples across the State during the lockdown.

In a statement here on Tuesday, KBS State president Karimpuzha Raman asked the government to consider the plight of hundreds of priests and Sanskrit scholars who have been dependent on temples and Vedic institutions.

