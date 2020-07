PALAKKAD

14 July 2020 00:21 IST

The Kerala Brahmana Sabha (KBS) launched the latest edition of its charity series at Kalpathy near here on Sunday. KBS president Karimpuzha Raman inaugurated the programme, aimed at supporting students across the State.

KBS, meanwhile, welcomed the Supreme Court verdict on Padmanabha Swami Temple, Thiruvananthapuram.

