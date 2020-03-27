Kerala

KBS distributes food packets

The Kerala Brahmana Sabha (KBS) has joined hands with the district administrations of Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Pathanamthitta, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad and Kozhikode to distribute food packets to those working in the government machinery during the lockdown period.

KBS president Karimpuzha Raman said that their district presidents and secretaries were coordinating the distribution of food packets in association with their respective district administrations. “Our community members are also supplying food packets in hospitals and to people living without homes and those having no means to find food,” he said.

The KBS has also supplied latex gloves for health workers.

