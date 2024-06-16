Kazhakuttam sub-treasury embezzlement points to need for State-wide inspections in treasuries and sub-treasuries: V.D. Satheesan

Leader of Opposition V.D. Satheesan has demanded State-wide inspections in treasuries and sub-treasuries against the backdrop of the embezzlement detected at the Kazhakuttam sub-treasury.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a letter to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Mr. Satheesan said State-wide inspections are imperative to restore the credibility of the treasury system and to ascertain whether similar crimes have been committed elsewhere.

The Kazhakuttam police had registered two cases in connection with the suspected embezzlement of ₹15 lakh, allegedly by office employees using fake cheques, from four accounts, including that of deceased pensioners.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Satheesan recalled that a similar incident at the Vanchiyoor sub-treasury in 2020 where a senior accountant used the login ID and password of a retired staffer to steal money from the Special Treasury Savings Bank (STSB) account had exposed the chinks in the treasury software.

At the time, the government had voiced assurances that the system would be made fool-proof. The incident at the Kazhakuttam sub-treasury shows that the government has failed to keep its promise.

The incident raises the possibility of other treasury offices too being vulnerable to such acts. The government should take immediate steps to launch a comprehensive probe, punish the culprits and plug the loopholes in the treasury mechanism, Mr. Satheesan said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.