Kazhakuttam police sets off to Visakhapatnam to bring back Assamese girl

A team of the Thiruvananthapuram City police left for Visakhapatnam on Thursday to bring back the 13-year-old Assamese girl, who was found nearly two days after she left home irked on being scolded by her mother.

The team, led by Kazhakuttam Police principal sub-inspector Renjith, is expected to reach Visakhapatnam on Friday and commence their return journey along with the child later in the day. Currently, the girl is staying at a care home under the supervision of the Child Welfare Committee (CWC) in Visakhapatnam.

Niyas P., Assistant Commissioner of Police, Kazhakuttam (Cyber City), said the CWC officials in Thiruvananthapuram had been in constant communication with their counterparts in Visakhapatnam.

The child was found after an extensive search that lasted nearly 36 hours and spanned locations including Kaliyikkavila, Kanyakumari and Chennai. She was eventually found by members of a Malayali association in Visakhapatnam on the Tambaram–Santragachi Antyodaya Express in the general compartment. She had apparently planned to travel to West Bengal on the train and then take another to her native place in Assam.

“Fortunately, the train halted at the Visakhapatnam railway station for about half an hour for an engine change. This allowed the group to thoroughly inspect the train and notify the Railway Protection Force,” Mr. Niyas said.

Earlier, a fellow passenger on the Bengaluru-Kanyakumari Express had identified the girl, taken her photo and informed the police before getting off the train in Parassala. The tip helped extend the search to Kanyakumari and Chennai. She had later travelled on a local train from Egmore to Tambaram before boarding the Antyodaya Express.

The police had also considered the possibility of the child heading to Bengaluru, where her brother works.

