GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Kazhakuttam police sets off to Visakhapatnam to bring back Assamese girl

13-year-old daughter of daily wage labourer had left home after her mother scolded her. She had boarded trains trying to get to Assam, but was found by members of a Malayali association in Vizag after a 36-hour search extending to many places

Updated - August 22, 2024 09:14 pm IST

Published - August 22, 2024 09:13 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

A team of the Thiruvananthapuram City police left for Visakhapatnam on Thursday to bring back the 13-year-old Assamese girl, who was found nearly two days after she left home irked on being scolded by her mother.

The team, led by Kazhakuttam Police principal sub-inspector Renjith, is expected to reach Visakhapatnam on Friday and commence their return journey along with the child later in the day. Currently, the girl is staying at a care home under the supervision of the Child Welfare Committee (CWC) in Visakhapatnam.

Niyas P., Assistant Commissioner of Police, Kazhakuttam (Cyber City), said the CWC officials in Thiruvananthapuram had been in constant communication with their counterparts in Visakhapatnam.

The child was found after an extensive search that lasted nearly 36 hours and spanned locations including Kaliyikkavila, Kanyakumari and Chennai. She was eventually found by members of a Malayali association in Visakhapatnam on the Tambaram–Santragachi Antyodaya Express in the general compartment. She had apparently planned to travel to West Bengal on the train and then take another to her native place in Assam.

“Fortunately, the train halted at the Visakhapatnam railway station for about half an hour for an engine change. This allowed the group to thoroughly inspect the train and notify the Railway Protection Force,” Mr. Niyas said.

Photo taken

Earlier, a fellow passenger on the Bengaluru-Kanyakumari Express had identified the girl, taken her photo and informed the police before getting off the train in Parassala. The tip helped extend the search to Kanyakumari and Chennai. She had later travelled on a local train from Egmore to Tambaram before boarding the Antyodaya Express.

The police had also considered the possibility of the child heading to Bengaluru, where her brother works.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.