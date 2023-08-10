Kazhakuttam-Muttathara sewerage project may be commissioned by year-end: Minister

August 10, 2023 10:15 pm | Updated 10:15 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Kazhakuttam-Muttathara sewerage project is expected to be commissioned in December, Minister for Revenue K. Rajan has said.

He was replying on behalf of Minister for Water Resources Roshy Augustine to a submission in the Assembly on Thursday from Kadakampally Surendran, MLA, seeking government intervention to complete projects of the Water Resources department in his constituency Kazhakuttam. Mr. Surendran had alleged that the projects, including the Kazhakuttam-Muttathara sewerage project and revival of the Kannammoola-Akkulam-Amayizhanjan canal, were nearly at a standstill.

Mr. Rajan said the project had been included under AMRUT (Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation), jointly implemented by the Union and the State governments. Construction of sewage pump houses and laying of lines under the project had been divided into four blocks — I, J, K, and L.

In I block, laying of pumping main line from Technopark to Arasamoodu had been completed. Construction of pump house was under way. In J block, work on transmission main pipe from Arasumoodu stilling chamber to Karimanal pump house had been entrusted to a north Indian firm but it had failed to complete the work. After removing the company, tenders had been invited repeatedly but no one had taken up the work as it was on a large scale. Now, tenders had been invited in smaller packages and work was under way. In K block, laying of pipeline from Kuzhivila to Akkulam had been completed, and work was under way in L block too.

Public opposition to laying of pipelines, litigations, and unavailability of land for the project in time were delaying its completion.

Amayizhanjan canal

About the Kannammoola-Akkulam-Amayizhanjan canal renovation, the Minister said land had been acquired to lay a sewerage line near Nellikuzhy as per information from the Kerala Water Authority, but it had been encroached upon by some people. The Revenue department and the KWA were trying to evict the encroachers so that the work could continue, Mr. Rajan said.