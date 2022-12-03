  1. EPaper
Kazhakuttam elevated highway thrown open for traffic, without inauguration

December 03, 2022 07:31 pm | Updated 07:31 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The elevated highway at Kazhakuttam was thrown open for traffic on Saturday morning without an official inauguration ceremony.

The delay in opening, due to the unavailability of Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari, had led to public criticism over the past few days, especially in social media. On Saturday morning, officials of the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) opened the highway for traffic.

The officials said that the date for the official inauguration would be announced later. Earlier, dates for opening the highway were announced twice and later postponed. The four-lane flyover extends over a total distance of 2.71 km from Technopark Phase III, enabling motorists to head towards Kollam without getting caught in the traffic at the Kazhakuttam junction.

The construction work for the flyover bridge with 61 pillars began in 2018, and was completed at a cost of ₹195.5 crore. Non-availability of raw materials and other issues, including the COVID-19-induced lockdown, delayed the construction work for a while. The work on the service roads under the elevated highway are remaining. With much of the traffic passing through the flyover, the work is expected to be completed faster.

