Kayakers fight treacherous rapids at Kerala’s Pulikkayam

Chalippuzha, the narrow yet wild stream that originates in the western ghats, is swollen and dangerous. Hence, when three kayakers plunged into the treacherous rapids all of a sudden, the sound of applause could beat that of the wild river. Thus began the 7th edition of the Malabar River Festival (MRF) at Pulikkayam in Kerala’s Kozhikode district on Friday.

The MRF features the Malabar International White Water Kayaking Championship, one of the flagship events of the Kerala Adventure Tourism Promotion Society (KATPS), which, in a short time, has won recognition in the world kayaking circuits. The MRF is being featured in the event calendar of the International Canoe Federation and Kayak Session, a magazine, has named it as one of the top 5 kayaking destinations in Asia. With the prize money worth ₹10 lakh, the highest in the world, it is popular among the kayakers as well.

Participants from seven countries are in the event organised by the KATPS with the help of the Kozhikode District Tourism Promotion Council (DTPC) and Madras Fun Tools. Russian paddler Ivan Kozlachkov, Ian Vincent from Australia, Prashant Ale and Subba Gurung from Nepal, Christopher Cartledge from the U.K. and Chelsilyn Ball from the U.S. are taking part in the pro events, while Mohammed Salziali and Mohammed Kamis from Malaysia are taking part in the intermediate events.

This is besides athletes from 13 Indian States, including national champions and personnel of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police and the Navy. At the MRF, the competitions are held in three categories, Slalom, Boater Cross and Down river race. The overall champions will bag the title of Rapid Raja and Rapid Rani in male and female categories. The festival will conclude on Sunday.