Kayakalp health-care awards announced

The Women and Children Hospital, Ponnani, has bagged the State-level Kayakalp award for 2019, Health Minister K. K. Shylaja announced here on Friday.

The top spot for district-level hospitals carries a cash prize of ₹50 lakh.

The General Hospital, Kozhikode, came second, winning a purse of ₹20 lakh.

Cleanliness

Kayakalp awards promote cleanliness, hygiene and infection-control practices in public health-care facilities.

The best hospitals in different categories are selected after inspections conducted at the district and State levels. At the sub-district level, the Taluk Hospital, Payyanur, won the top spot.

The award carries a cash prize of ₹15 lakh.

Second spot

The Taluk Headquarters Hospital, Kodungalloor, and the Taluk Headquarters Hospital, Thamarassey, shared the second spot.

Urban Primary Health Centres (UPHC) were divided into three clusters for the awards. The UPHC, Vellur, Kottayam; UPHC, Anappuzha, Thrissur; and UPHC, Moolamkuzhi, Ernakulam; stood first in the three clusters.

These awards carry a prize of ₹2 lakh each.

In the primary health centre (PHC) category, the following PHCs won the awards from the 14 districts:

The Family Health Centre, Karakulam (Thiruvananthapuram); FHC, Elapalloor (Kollam); PHC, Punnapra North (Alappuzha); PHC, Chennerkara (Pathanamthitta); FHC, Veliyanoor (Kottayam); FHC, Kumaramangalam (Idukki); PHC, Manneed (Ernakulam); PHC, Vettilappara (Thrissur); FHC, Kalladikode (Palakkad); FHC, Kottakkal (Malappuram); FHC, Ramanattukara (Kozhikode); FHC, Poothady (Wayanad); FHC, Kadirur (Kannur) and FHC, Karinthalam (Kasaragod).