Kavya moves HC for anticipatory bail

Actor Kavya Madhavan, wife of actor Dileep, on Saturday approached the Kerala High Court seeking anticipatory bail.

In her petition, Kavya stated that some unscrupulous senior police officers and a small but powerful section of the film industry were bent upon destroying the family of Dileep by somehow implicating her in the actor abduction case.

There was no justification for implication and arrest of the petitioner in the case other than to satisfy a powerful group behind this entire pre-planned drama, she stated. According to Kavya, the investigation agency was harassing her by permitting ‘Pulsar’ Suni, prime accused in the case, to make disclosures to media while being escorted to courts.

New theory

The investigating agency was now scripting a new theory that Suni was the driver of Kavya so that the association of Dileep and Suni could be inferred. Stating that she turned down a suggestion by the investigators to give a statement that she had engaged Suni as a driver and given him money, Kavya submitted that her husband Dileep, who never knew Suni by name or face or even saw him, had already been falsely implicated.

She also alleged that IG Dinendra Kashyap, who was the head of the investigation team, was totally unaware of any move or plan of interrogation of Dileep. Till date, Dileep had not seen Mr. Kashyap. During the interrogation, the investigators even tossed a bait by asking the witnesses why couldn’t they admit Suni was Kavya’s driver when she herself had admitted the same, the petition claimed. When witnesses stuck to the truth they were let off saying they would be called again.