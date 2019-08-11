Kavalappara still searching for those trapped under earth

Army and National Disaster Management Force (NDRF) personnel could retrieve only three more bodies from the landslip site at Kavalappara, near Nilambur in Malappuram, after an intensive day-long search on Sunday. With this, the number of confirmed deaths touched 12.

Anagha Thomas, 4, Gokul Gopi, 12, Mathi Selvan, 60, Priya Gopi, 30, Fousiya Mohammed, 40, Abida Mohammed, 18, Prajusha Gopi, 14, Santhosh Valakath, and Sheeba Fathima, 9, were some of the already identified victims. Officials said that efforts were on to identify the bodies recovered on Sunday.

The weather was almost favourable for resuming search operations by 7 a.m. and no fresh landslips occurred on the day.

Paths clear

Obstructions on the ways to the landslip site were cleared with the support of a group of local youths, ensuring transport of rescue vehicles and equipment to the spot.

Disaster Management Authorities in Malappuram said 50 more persons were missing. This was based on information given by local residents and local body members, they said.

Family members of some of the missing persons also joined the search and rescue operations.

They came to the spot leaving their children and other survivors at relief camps. The grief-struck people said they were not much hopeful of recovering the missing alive from the debris, but wanted at least to recover the bodies at the earliest.

Slow progress

Though some of them managed to spot the exact locations of many of the houses destroyed in the calamity, the rescue workers could not remove the debris that covered the buildings at the expected pace.

Officials said it would take at least 3-4 days to complete the search in the area that extended over 50 acres.

An officer of the Fire and Rescue Services said the muddy terrain, filled with heavy debris, impeded the progress of the rescue efforts. Though there was a respite in rainfall, the terrain remained slippery, he said.

Families at the relief camps told Rahul Gandhi, MP, who visited the area, that large-scale rehabilitation support was needed for them to return to their dilapidated houses.

Speedy intervention by the government was needed to rebuild their houses, they told Mr. Gandhi.

To seek more forces

Revenue Department officials said they would request the deployment of more rescue personnel to speed up the search operation from Monday. They said the access to the location was satisfactory at present and any number of rescue vehicles could enter the spot.

Valsala Aravindan, a local body member from the area, said: “At present, poor mobile phone connectivity is the biggest issue and we have requested the district administration to check the possibility of setting up some temporary mobile towers in the area,” she said.

Local body members from Pothukallu panchayat said a similar landslip had caused huge destruction at Pathar, a neighbouring village of Kavalappara. Though no incidents of man missing or deaths were reported, the debris had destroyed several acres of land, including a small rural market in the area, they said.