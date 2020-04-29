Kavalappara landslip survivors return the kindness

Those who survived the calamitous landslip which had claimed 59 lives at Kavalappara in Pothukal panchayat near Nilambur last year have found an opportunity in the COVID-19 lockdown.

Over two dozen youngsters from Kavalappara donated their blood on Tuesday, as a mark of gratitude for the humanitarian help they got from different parts. “We owe a great deal to the kindness of people that offered us a helping hand at a time when we had been devastated,” said Jayan, one of the survivors who donated their blood.

After having been jolted and bereaved by the giant landslip, the people of Kavalappara were slowly returning to normal when COVID-19 brought about the global lockdown. It dawned upon the men of Kavalappara that they would never get a better opportunity to display their gratitude through a unique act of blood donation at a time when everything was under lockdown.

They said that they learned that the blood banks in the State had become almost empty with few people coming forward to donate blood. And they found more value in their blood being given during the lockdown.

Among those who offered their blood at Government Hospital, Perinthalmanna, was Suresh Babu, brother of Aneesh who lost his life while trying to rescue a family when the tragedy struck around 7.30 p.m. on August 8 last year.