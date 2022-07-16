Kerala

Kavalappara landslip: Kerala govt. asked to inform High Court of rehabilitation steps

Special Correspondent KOCHI July 16, 2022 19:42 IST
Updated: July 16, 2022 19:42 IST

The Kerala High Court has directed the State government to inform it of the steps taken to rehabilitate the victims of the landslip at Kavalappara in Malappuram in 2019 and also to restore their land to its original and cultivable condition.

The directive was passed recently on a batch of writ petitions filed by the victims of landslips and flood that occurred on August 8, 2019. They sought a directive to the State government to take steps to rehabilitate victims. The landslip claimed 59 lives.

‘No more vacillation’

The court observed that although some rehabilitation measures had been taken by the government, nothing was done to restore the land to its original condition. Strangely, in spite of posting these writ petitions repeatedly for ascertaining the government’s views, specific instructions were also not forthcoming. There could not be "any further vacillation in this matter," observed the court.

