Kaval project for children faces fund crunch

Kaval, a project of the State government in association with the National Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences (Nimhans) for psychosocial rehabilitation of children in conflict with the law, is hobbled by a fund crunch.

The project, being emulated by other States owing to its success in bringing down the recidivism (habit of continuing to commit crime) in Kerala, has managed to stay on course despite the staff of NGOs through whom the project is implemented not getting paid for months.

As per Nimhans data, the recidivism rate in the State has come down from 13.92% to 4% after the implementation of the project. The rate, in fact, has been a constant at 4% for the past year. First piloted in three districts in 2016, Kaval has reached out to 1,470 children till April this year. Psychosocial care services are being provided to 1,244 (84.63%) of the beneficiaries.

Continuous support

Kavitha P., project coordinator, says children found in need of Kaval by the Juvenile Justice Board have no effective support systems and are vulnerable to coming into conflict with law. Kaval provides continuous support so that they do not go back to committing crime.

Making such multi-sectoral interventions is an intensive and long-term process for the two employees (coordinator and case worker) of each of the 28 NGOs selected for implementing Kaval. Since September last year though, the NGO staff in pilot phase districts have not been paid their salary, while those in the second-phase districts have not been paid since January.

Funding affected

With funding for the project affected, the NGOs have had to pay out of their pocket for repeated house visits, pay travel allowance for indigent children to attend counselling or group therapy, organise multiple parent orientation programmes, and life skills programmes for children.

K. Sekar, Professor of Psychiatric Social Work, Nimhans, says Kaval involves efforts not only by NGO staff, but also by the police, JJB, ICDS and many others day in and day out. Without funding, however, the entire programme is in danger of collapsing.

Women and Child Director T.V. Anupama says they are trying to get approval for this year’s Kaval proposals from the working group, especially as these are included in the Plan documents.