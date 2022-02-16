KAU’s hybrid vegetables are a hit with farmers 

Varsity uses low-cost seed production techniques

Superior hybrid varieties of tropical vegetables developed by the Kerala Agricultural University (KAU) are much in demand from farmers across the country. The KAU has developed them by exploring low-cost hybrid seed production techniques.

The Department of Vegetable Science, Vellanikkara, under the KAU, is using the natural phenomena of pollination control for developing the hybrids. Hybrid seeds of salad cucumber, seedless watermelon, ridge gourd and brinjal are the most popular among farmers.

Heera and Shubhra are salad cucumber hybrids, suitable for cultivation under rain shelter and open conditions. Under open conditions, pollination is carried out by bees in female plants from a preferred male line in an eco-friendly manner. The technique, known as gynoecious technology, is implemented only by very few institutions in India, according to T. Pradeepkumar, Head of the Department of Vegetable Science, KAU.

The technology results in the production of more female flowers in the hybrids and thus enhanced yield. Apart from this, a parthenocarpic (fruit developed without fertilisation) variety of cucumber suitable for polyhouse condition was also released by the KAU. The variety, named KPCH-1, is the first parthenocarpic salad cucumber hybrid from a public sector institution to be notified by the Central seeds subcommittee at the national level, Prof. Pradeepkumar said.

Hybrids suitable for polyhouse should develop fruits without pollination as natural pollination is not possible in a contained atmosphere. Therefore, private companies charge exorbitant prices for the seeds of such hybrids. On an average, a hybrid seed of cucumber from a private company costs ₹5 per seed whereas KAU provides seeds of KPCH-1 for just ₹1 per seed . It is widely cultivated not only in Kerala but also by farmers in Telangana, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra, he said.

The seedless yellow-fleshed watermelon hybrid Swarna and the red-fleshed Shonima were well received by the farmers. The yellow hybrid contains high amounts of citrulline and is currently available at only the Department of Vegetable Science, Vellanikkara.

A hybrid of ridge gourd, KRH-1, was released from Vellanikkara in 2019. This variety was produced using the CGMS system, another naturally occurring pollination control phenomenon. Seeds of the high-yielding KRH-1 hybrid can be produced by alternate planting of male and female plants, where pollination will be carried out by bees.

Neelima is a hybrid variety of brinjal, resistant to bacterial wilt, released by the KAU. Round fruits in striking violet is its dominant characteristic. A hybrid variety produced using gynoecious technology in bitter gourd is under trial and will be made available to public in near future, Prof. Pradeepkumar said.