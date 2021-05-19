KAU’s farmers’ app gets a facelift

The Farm Extension Manager mobile app.

Thrissur

19 May 2021 19:51 IST

‘Farm Extension Manager’ new version available for free download

The Kerala Agricultural University (KAU) has come up with a new version of its mobile application — Farm Extension Manager — to reach out to the farming community.

Available in both English and Malayalam languages, it can be download for free on the Android platform. Users can access information on scientific cultivation practices of over 100 crops through the app.

Once the language is selected, a user can proceed through the ten broad categories of information.

Advertising

Advertising

The crop cultivation section will give information on planting, varieties, fertiliser use, aftercare and harvest. The plant protection section covers management of over 2,000 insects, diseases and deficiency disorders. It gives equal emphasis on organic and inorganic methods.

The app contains detailed information on organic and inorganic inputs, chemical fertilisers, herbicides, fungicides and insecticides. The ‘expert support link’ helps users connect directly with research scientists.

Besides, the app offers links to over 300 farm videos, 150 specially designed posters, and a farm quiz to enhance diagnostic capacity. Farm posters can be shared through WhatsApp. The directory of agricultural extension personnel also finds a place in the app.

“The speciality of the mobile application is its extensive coverage in a simple, user-friendly manner. The well-structured navigation path of the app makes information retrieval smooth. Small sentences and paragraphs enhance the readability of the content material,” KAU Vice Chancellor Dr. R. Chandra Babu said.

Developed by a team of multidisciplinary scientists from the KAU, under the auspices of the Communication Centre, Mannuthy, the app has tried to address the needs of small, medium and large farmers. The Agriculture Department and Farmers Welfare, and the State Planning Board gave funding support to the project.

For further information and queries, please contact Dr Sunil V.G. on 9446058252, email: sunil.vg@kau.in.