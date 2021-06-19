KAU to offer courses in pest management

The Kerala Agricultural University’s Centre for e-Learning has invited applications for massive online open courses (MOOC) on ‘Pest and disease management through biocontrol methods’.

This is a free online course useful for those interested in agriculture and farming activities. The programme is offered in Malayalam free of charge. The classes are scheduled to begin on June 28. The last date for registration is June 27.

The training has 10 sessions with a duration of 24 days. Certificates will be issued on successful completion of the course after payment of certificate fees, a KAU release here said.