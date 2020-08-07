KAU to launch two new degree programmes

The Kerala Agricultural University (KAU) will start two new four-year degree programmes in BSc (Hons.) Climate Change and Environmental Science and BTech (Biotechnology).
A meeting of the Academic Council of the KAU that met online recently under the chairmanship of R. Chandra Babu, Vice Chancellor, took the decision.
The committee also approved the syllabus of two postgraduate diploma programmes in Horticultural Therapy and Landscaping and Ornamental Gardening, which will begin in the upcoming academic year. The proposal to launch two new postgraduate programmes in Agricultural Extension and Agricultural Microbiology at College of Agriculture, Padannakkad, Kasaragod, was also approved.
The council also approved the proposal to provide institutional email ids to all students and also agreed the migration of KAU library data for establishing the Kerala Academic Libraries Network (KALNET). Admissions to postgraduate and PhD programmes will be based on an all-India entrance examination conducted by the Indian Council of Agricultural Research, according to a press release from the KAU.
