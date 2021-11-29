KAU to hold online workshop to revise PoP

Suggestions to farmers based on research are renewed every 5 years

Kerala Agricultural University (KAU) will conduct a State-level workshop from December 1 in online mode to revise the Package of Practices (PoP) for crops in the State.

The PoP is a set of recommendations to be followed by cultivators. The recommendations are developed based on the outcomes of the research works taken up in various research centres and the trials in farmers’ fields. The PoP is revised every five years and is published by the KAU.

Four-day event

The four-day workshop will be inaugurated online by Minister for Agriculture P. Prasad on Wednesday. K. Rajan, Revenue Minister, will preside over the function.

R. Chandra Babu, Vice Chancellor, will explain the PoP. Sakeer Hussain, Registrar, Madhu Subramanian, Director of Research, Jayasree Krishnankutty, Director of Extension, and T.V. Subhash, Director, Department of Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare, will take part in the deliberations.

Scientists from various research centres of the KAU, Indian Council of Agricultural Research institutes in the State and officials from the Department of Agriculture will participate in the workshop and present their research findings.

The technologies developed by the scientific community over the past five years will be presented in the workshop and will be included in the PoP after getting approval in the workshop.