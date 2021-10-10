KAU to hold farmer- scientists interface on GI-tagged rice varieties

Objective of organising Farmer - Scientists Interface is to strengthen export-oriented production of GI tagged rice varieties in Kerala by involving farmers, entrepreneurs and other stakeholders.

The Central Training Institute, Mannuthy, under the Directorate of Extension, Kerala Agricultural University in collaboration with the Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA) will organise a Farmer- Scientists Interface on GI Tagged Rice Varieties in hybrid mode on October 12.

Experts from the KAU will be handling the sessions. The objective of organising Farmer - Scientists Interface is to strengthen export-oriented production of GI tagged rice varieties in Kerala by involving farmers, entrepreneurs and other stakeholders.

Legal and legislative support for cultivating traditional rice varieties, problems and prospects of cultivation of GI tagged rice varieties, experiences of farmers, Good Agricultural Practices (GAP), recommended doses of plant protection inputs suitable for export, importance of adopting Maximum Residue Limits (MRLs), and prospects of export of GI rice will be discussed in the interface.

Dr. Jayasree Krishnankutty, Director of Extension, Kerala Agricultural University, said that the ultimate goal of the Farmer- Scientists Interface would be doubling the income of rice farmers through export of GI rice cultivated in Kerala.

Around 20 Palakkadan Matta Rice cultivating farmers are expected to participate in offline mode at the seminar hall of Communication Centre, Mannuthy. GI rice growing farmers from other districts will be participating through online mode.

Simi Unnikrishnan, Assistant General Manager, APEDA, New Delhi, will participate in the programme and discuss the issues related to the export of GI rice varieties.