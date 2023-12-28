ADVERTISEMENT

KAU to broaden collaboration with Australian varsity for academic programmes

December 28, 2023 09:32 pm | Updated 09:32 pm IST - KALPETTA

E.M. Manoj

Kerala Agricultural University Vice-Chancellor B. Ashok handing over the offer letter for admission to Western Sydney University to Arindam Deb, a doctoral candidate at the College of Agriculture, Vellayani. | Photo Credit: special arrangement

Kerala Agricultural University (KAU) is expanding its collaboration with Western Sydney University (WSU) in Australia by offering graduate students opportunity to pursue studies at WSU.

Earlier, KAU had established a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with WSU for both Master’s and Doctoral programs enabling the implementation of a dual degree initiative.

“The opportunity will help students to access facilities and resources in both Australia and India fostering knowledge and expertise exchange across various academic disciplines,” says KAU Vice Chancellor Dr. B. Ashok.

In the current year, Arindam Deb, a doctoral candidate at the College of Agriculture, Vellayani, received a dual degree opportunity from WSU and a scholarship of $31,500 per year. Having already spent 18 months at KAU, he is set to complete remaining research at WSU. Upon wrapping up the program, he will be conferred with a doctoral degree from both KAU and WSU. Additionally, he will continue his research on developing climate-adapted rice at the Hawkesbury Institute of Environment at WSU, Australia.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

“International collaborations can lead to increased research opportunities, allowing access to unique facilities, data, and methodologies that may not be available domestically,” said Dr. Roy Stephen, Dean of Faculty, KAU.

The MOU between the two universities emphasises student exchange programs and collaborative research on mutually relevant topics. Arindam Deb has conducted research under the supervision of Dr. M. Ameena, Professor, Department of Agronomy, focusing on the impact of climate change on the rice ecosystem.

Dr. Ashok handed over the offer letter for admission to the WSU in the presence of Dr. Roy Stephen, and Dr. Ameena.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US