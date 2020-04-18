Kerala

KAU switches to online learning

To keep academic environment active

To ensure uninterrupted teaching, research and extension activities during the lockdown, the Kerala Agricultural University (KAU) has switched to digital platforms.

Agricultural varsities are non-vacation institutions with academic, research and extension activities scheduled round-the-year. KAU Vice Chancellor R. Chandra Babu has directed all deans and heads of departments to switch over to e-learning mode to keep the academic environment active and engage students academically.

Undergraduate, postgraduate, Ph.D and diploma classes have gone online. All constituent colleges under the university have started hosting courses on KAU’s MOODLE platform (http://moodle.celkau.in/), maintained by the Centre for e-Learning of the University.

Learning resources provided to students on MOODLE include texts, PDFs, power point presentations, pages, files, books, audio files, videos, web references and glossaries.

