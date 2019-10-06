KAU signs MoU with Power Grid Corporation

The Power Grid Corporation of India Limited is collaborating with Kerala Agricultural University (KAU) on a massive afforestation programme on the KAU campus at Vellanikkara. An MoU was signed at the KAU headquarters on Saturday.

Dr. D. Girija, the Registrar, KAU, and P. Jayachandran, chief general manager, HVDC, Power Grid Corporation of India in the presence of the Vice Chancellor, KAU, signed the MoU. The project is executed by College of Forestry, KAU under the leadership of Dr. P. Indiradevi, Director of Research, KAU.

The project involves planting of 16,000 trees of multiple use such as fruit trees, medicinal plants, bamboos, spice trees and wood lots. The Power Grid has accorded funding to the tune of ₹91.8 lakh for the implementation of the project.

Dr. K. Vidyasagaran, Dean, College of Forestry, and Dr. T.K. Kunhamu, Professor & Head, Dept. of Silviculture and Agroforestry, College of Forestry and the Principal Investigator of the project informed that the afforestation programme involved development of model agroforestry systems involving fruit tree orchards, timber species wood lots, bamboo based bio fencing along the boundarieson the KAU main campus at Vellanikkara within a period of three years.