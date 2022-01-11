KAU sets up plant health clinic

Thiruvananthapuram

11 January 2022 18:40 IST

Single window facility for urban farmers

Farmers in the urban areas of the capital will no longer have to turn to multiple sources for technical advice and supply of inputs to improve crop production.

They can walk into the new plant health clinic established by the Integrated Farming System Research Station (IFSRS) under Kerala Agricultural University at Karamana here and avail themselves of the gamut of services offered by agricultural scientists.

The clinic to be inaugurated on Wednesday is equipped to carry out detailed analysis of soil and plant samples for diagnosis of crop diseases and pests and nutritional deficiencies of crops.. Funded by the State Horticulture Mission, it will function as a single window facility providing technical guidance and supply of inputs for crop production. The facility will also be equipped to analyse water samples.

The clinic will have the services of agricultural researchers and scientists in various disciplines. It would also offer training programmes for farmers in new agricultural techniques and methods, said Professor .Jacob John, Head, IFSRS.

Agriculture Minister R. Prasad is scheduled to inaugurate the clinic that will function from a new building at Karamana. General Education Minister V. Sivankutty will preside over the function and R. Chandra Babu, Vice Chancellor, KAU, is scheduled to deliver the keynote address.