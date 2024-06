Kerala Agricultural University (KAU), as part of launching 20 new academic programmes this academic year, is hosting an educational awareness seminar at CMS College, Kottayam, on Sunday. The event will be inaugurated by KAU Vice-Chancellor B. Ashok at 9:30 a.m., followed by sessions led by T.P. Sethumadhavan, an education and career consultant. The seminar will conclude by 1.30 p.m. Facilities for spot registration will be available at the venue.

