KAU research unit launches vegetable cultivation kits

Planning to give vegetable farming a try at home? The Integrated Farming Systems Research Station (IFSRS) here at Nedumcaud, Karamana, may be able to help you out.

The IFSRS, a station under the Kerala Agricultural University (KAU), has introduced vegetable cultivation kits which could prove useful for city residents who have developed a passion for vegetable farming during the COVID-19 pandemic.

IFSRS, had brought out the kits in response to a growing demand and the Agriculture Department’s initiative to encourage vegetable cultivation at the household-level.

Each kit, priced ₹125 contains vegetable seeds, 250 ml of cow urine, cow dung slurry and bio-control agents such as pseudomonas.

The public response has been good, Jacob John, Professor and Head, IFSRS, said. “The kits contain the seeds of tomato, amaranthus, lady's finger, chilli and brinjal. The kit costing ₹125 plus five empty grow bags are available for ₹200,'' he said. The station is also selling seedlings and ready-for-planting filled grow bags which contain a mixture of soil, cow dung and coir pith for ₹80. Recently, IFSRS, in collaboration with the Students Police Cadet (SPC) unit of the Government Girls’ High School, Chalai, launched a venture for the conversion of a portion of the fallow land in the school campus for banana cultivation. The research station is providing technical support for the programme.

Govt. initiative

The State government has called upon the public to grow vegetables in their homes to ensure food security during the pandemic. The Agriculture Department has announced plans to distribute 70 lakh seed packets to households across the State for the ‘Onathinorumuram Pachchakkari’ initiative this year.