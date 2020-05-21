Kerala

KAU reaches out to banana farmers in distress

Banana procured by Kerala Agricultural University from a farmer in Perumatty panchayat in Thrissur.

Procures substantial quantity of bunches to make value-added products

The Kerala Agricultural University (KAU) has reached out to banana farmers in Perumatty panchayat who are reeling under fall in prices of their produce.

Drop in demand, hurdles in harvesting, transportation and sale had put farmers in severe stress. The KAU’s act of procuring banana bunches at an attractive price has given some solace for farmers.

KAU Vice Chancellor Dr.R. Chandra Babu instructed the Banana Research Station (BRS), Kannara, to render possible help to farmers.

The BRS contacted the Assistant Director of Agriculture, Chittur, Bindhu Thomas and Agriculture Officer K. Libi, Perumatty, who visited the plot and ensured the quality of bunches.

The BRS then procured substantial quantity of bunches for a price higher than that in the local market and the first lot of bunches were transported on May 20.

“The bunches will be used for the preparation of green banana powder, chips, ripe fruits, fruit pulp and juice using indigenous value-addition techniques,” says Dr. P.B. Pushpalatha, Professor and Head, BRS.

The station has developed primary processing technologies for 50- odd value-added commercial products from banana. The processed products can be stored for long time and will be subjected to further product diversification. The value-added products can be sold for a good price, assuring a better income for farmers.

The station procured banana for ₹16.50 a kg. If primary processing is strengthened and popularised, farmers themselves can produce primary processed products when the demand for raw produce falls. This will help farmers tide over the price drop, avoid loss of produce and ensure income round the year, adds Dr. Pushpalatha.

