KAU provides online access to books, databases

E-books, journals, research papers, databases, hitherto available only in colleges and research stations through the library system of the Kerala Agricultural University (KAU), can be accessed from home in the COVID-19 lockdown period.

More than 3,000 e-journals, a number of e-books, research papers, and databases were available, a KAU press release said here on Saturday.

The facility is being arranged mainly by the Consortium for E-Resources in Agriculture (CERA) of the Indian Council of Agricultural Research, and other vendors of databases and e-resources. Log-in IDs and passwords had been mailed to the teachers, librarians, researchers and students of the KAU. Plagiarism checking services of theses and research articles were also provided from home, the release added.

Documents which were to be received from other libraries, research institutions and library networks, were also provided through the Inter Library Loan Service.

Those who wanted to urgently take books from the KAU Central Library could avail of the service, once in a week, by observing lockdown regulations. Other universities, colleges and research institutions could also avail of all services of the library system in accordance with the norms of the inter-library rule. For details, visit: www.kau.in; www.kaucentrallibrary.org; or contact: e-mail - library@kau.in; or phone: - university librarian, Dr. A.T. Francis: - 9496839409; division heads :- books, Dr. N.B. Nisha: – 9495037603; inter-library loan, K.V. Alphonsa - 9400763526, e-resource, Dr. V.S. Swapna - 9446434149.