KAU programme gives wings to many enterprises

The entrepreneurship development programme of Kerala Agricultural University (KAU) will reach a milestone on Thursday with the 200th batch going into training.

The milestone underscores the popularity of the programme, which has successfully honed the skills of around 5,000 people and helped launch more than 200 start-ups in the agri-food sector.

The programme, launched in 2019, had won the hearts of would-be entrepreneurs in other parts of the country as well with participants coming from Assam, West Bengal, Odisha, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka, said K.P. Sudhir, head of the Department of Agricultural Engineering and Agri Business Incubator at the College of Agriculture, Vellanikkara.

Ambika Soman of Kariat Dry Foods, Marottichal, in Thrissur, said the KAU training programme provided her motivation and encouragement. The enterprise had been processing and marketing successfully a variety of products, which had great demand in the domestic market, even outside Kerala. The process for export of the products was under way, she said.

Dr. Sudhir said that the training programme was oriented towards meeting the entire spectrum of needs of the entrepreneurs. Training in processing apart, the centre also provides industry scale machinery to give the entrepreneurs more confidence. The training centre also helps processors when there is a glut in the market by procuring their products and marketing them through their channels.

Anil Babu incubated and expanded his agricultural services enterprise with the help of the KAU training centre. He said that his company Alathur Agro Machineries provided the entire spectrum of service for paddy cultivation now. Mechanised field preparation, planting, fertilizer application, harvesting and transport of harvested paddy were carried out by the service provider.

The business now covered around 1,000 acres and the clients were happy. More were keen to enlist the help of the company that went into operation after 2019. Mr. Babu said that he participated in the KAU training programme, which provided confidence as well as the basic ideas for launching the enterprise.