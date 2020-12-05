KAU improves its ICAR national ranking

Thrissur

Kerala Agricultural University (KAU) has improved its performance from 34th to 19th position in the national ranking of the Agricultural Universities for the year 2019.

The annual ranking is published by the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) based on recommendations of the committee and approval by the competent authority constituted to evaluate the universities on selected performance indicators.

Detailed applications on quality assessment parameters of education, research and extension submitted from the universities in prescribed evaluation format has been the basis of evaluation. Quality of education, alumni achievements, quality of faculty, infrastructure facilities, high impact publications, external funded projects etc. formed some of the evaluation criterion. This improvement in ranking will benefit the Kerala Agricultural University in getting more meritorious students from national selections and also its chances for external funding is improved.

Dr. R. Chandra Babu, Vice Chancellor, KAU, appreciated the efforts of all faculty, students and staff in enabling this achievement at the national level. He hoped to improve the performance in the coming years through committed and responsible efforts of all.