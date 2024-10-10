ADVERTISEMENT

KAU holds training to improve plant doctors’ skills

Published - October 10, 2024 08:30 pm IST - Thrissur

Agricultural university’s aim is to help them diagnose and manage crop pests and diseases better

The Hindu Bureau

A four-day training programme for plant doctors and master trainers is being held at the Communication Centre, Directorate of Extension, Kerala Agricultural University (KAU), Mannuthy.

ADVERTISEMENT

The training programme is organised by CAB International (CABI) South Asia in collaboration with the M.S. Swaminathan Research Foundation (MSSRF) and KAU. The training is designed to strengthen the skills of agricultural extension workers and plant doctors in diagnosing and managing crop pests and diseases.

Jacob John, Director of Extension at KAU, who inaugurated the programme, emphasised the importance of this initiative in improving the State’s agricultural resilience. Manju Thakur, Crop Health Advisor at CABI, South Asia, outlined the objectives of the training, highlighting the role of trained plant doctors in addressing critical agricultural challenges.

ADVERTISEMENT

Rajkumar, Senior Fellow at MSSRF’s Ecotechnology program, shared MSSRF’s experience in establishing community-based plant xlinics since 2012, noting that the initiative has expanded across six States.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The training brings together Krishi Vigyan Kendra professionals, pest scouts, MSSRF staff, and extension workers from Jammu and Assam, aimed at enhancing their capabilities in plant health management. Expert trainers are leading sessions on field diagnosis, plant clinic operations, and providing actionable advice to farmers.

Plant clinics

Plant clinics are a critical component of CABI’s PlantwisePlus program, offering smallholder farmers guidance on managing pests and diseases that threaten crop yields. At these clinics, farmers can bring samples of affected crops to trained plant doctors for diagnosis and receive sustainable treatment recommendations.

By equipping extension workers with advanced diagnostic tools and knowledge, the training contributes to building local capacity, improving food security, and reducing crop losses. The programme will conclude on October 11.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US