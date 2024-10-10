KAU holds training to improve plant doctors’ skills

A four-day training programme for plant doctors and master trainers is being held at the Communication Centre, Directorate of Extension, Kerala Agricultural University (KAU), Mannuthy.

The training programme is organised by CAB International (CABI) South Asia in collaboration with the M.S. Swaminathan Research Foundation (MSSRF) and KAU. The training is designed to strengthen the skills of agricultural extension workers and plant doctors in diagnosing and managing crop pests and diseases.

Jacob John, Director of Extension at KAU, who inaugurated the programme, emphasised the importance of this initiative in improving the State’s agricultural resilience. Manju Thakur, Crop Health Advisor at CABI, South Asia, outlined the objectives of the training, highlighting the role of trained plant doctors in addressing critical agricultural challenges.

Rajkumar, Senior Fellow at MSSRF’s Ecotechnology program, shared MSSRF’s experience in establishing community-based plant xlinics since 2012, noting that the initiative has expanded across six States.

The training brings together Krishi Vigyan Kendra professionals, pest scouts, MSSRF staff, and extension workers from Jammu and Assam, aimed at enhancing their capabilities in plant health management. Expert trainers are leading sessions on field diagnosis, plant clinic operations, and providing actionable advice to farmers.

Plant clinics

Plant clinics are a critical component of CABI’s PlantwisePlus program, offering smallholder farmers guidance on managing pests and diseases that threaten crop yields. At these clinics, farmers can bring samples of affected crops to trained plant doctors for diagnosis and receive sustainable treatment recommendations.

By equipping extension workers with advanced diagnostic tools and knowledge, the training contributes to building local capacity, improving food security, and reducing crop losses. The programme will conclude on October 11.