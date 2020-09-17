KAU formulates immunity boosting drink

‘Jeevani’ available in sweet and salty flavours

The Department of Post Harvest Technology, College of Horticulture, Kerala Agricultural University, has developed a health drink, Jeevani, with the intention of enhancing the immunity levels of people during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The product has been formulated from horticultural crops with proven health benefits and immunity boosting properties such as aonla (Indian gooseberry), lemon, ginger, turmeric, and black pepper.

Its active ingredients -- vitamin C and polyphenols in aonla, vitamin C and flavanoids in lemon, zingiberin in ginger, curcumin in turmeric, and piperine in black pepper -- are known to possess antioxidant and immuno-protective properties.

Jeevani is available in two flavours, namely sweet and salty. The calorific value of the product is also low. Under ambient room conditions, the product can be stored for one month without spoilage and six months under refrigerated conditions. It can be recommended as a health drink for people of all ages, the sources added.