KAU’ Forestry College dean passes away 

Published - September 01, 2024 08:12 pm IST - Thrissur

The Hindu Bureau

Dr. E.V. Anoop, the Dean of the Forestry College at Kerala Agricultural University, passed away on Sunday. He was 56. His death followed a train accident that occurred at Pettah, Thiruvananthapuram, at 6:10 a.m.

Since 2021, he had been served as the Dean of the Forestry College in Vellanikkara and was also the Head of the Forest Product and Utilization Department.

He was a nationally recognized expert in fields such as wood anatomy, timber identification, wood quality evaluation, and dendrochronology. His contributions to the industrial production of coconut timber were particularly noteworthy.

Dr. Anoop earned his undergraduate and postgraduate degrees from Vellanikkara Forestry College and joined the university service in 1994. In 2005, he completed his doctorate from the Forest Research Institute in Dehradun.

A resident of Thiruvananthapuram, he was the son of renowned writer E. Vasu. He is survived by his wife, Renuka, and their children, Anjana and Arjun.

