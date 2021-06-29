KAU employee suspended for FB post

Thrissur

29 June 2021 11:53 IST

Abuse of Ramya Haridas, MP, on social media

An employee of the Kerala Agricultural University(KAU) , who abused Ramya Haridas, MP, on social media, has been suspended from service pending inquiry.

KAU Assistant Comptroller C.V. Denny is facing disciplinary action for his derogatory post on Facebook.

Advertising

Advertising

Though Mr. Denny said that he had not meant to demean the MP, he was suspended by the University saying an employee in the post of Assistant Comptroller should not have disgraced his position.