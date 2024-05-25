KAU decision to confer honorary doctorate on NABARD chairman stokes controversy

An allegedly unilateral decision by Kerala Agricultural University (KAU) to bestow honorary doctorate on NABARD chairman Shaji K.V. has ignited controversy with certain sections questioning the rationale behind the action.

KAU Vice-Chancellor B. Ashok had announced the decision to confer the honorary Doctor of Science (DSc) at a convocation to be held at the College of Agriculture in Vellayani on May 29.

Save University Campaign Committee (SUCC) chairman R.S. Sasikumar wrote to Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, who is also the Chancellor of the university, seeking his intervention to prevent the KAU from conferring the award on Mr. Shaji.

In his complaint, he claimed that Mr. Shaji, who led a career in the banking sector, had made no contribution to agricultural sciences or for the development of agricultural practices.

‘Given to pioneers’

“It is a plain fact that there is nothing that merits his consideration for the award of an honorary DSc by KAU which is usually awarded to pioneers such as M.S. Swaminathan or Amul’s Varghese Kurian. So, the award of an honorary DSc degree to Mr. Shaji by the KAU is highly suspicious,” Mr. Sasikumar stated, while raising suspicions of ulterior motives influencing the decision.

The development, he said, had parallels with the alleged efforts made by some Syndicate members of Calicut University to award honorary DLitt to two community leaders.

‘Remove V-C’

Mr. Sasikumar also called for the removal of Dr. Ashok as Vice-Chancellor since he lacked qualifications mandated by the judgments of the Supreme Court, Kerala High Court and the University Grants Commission (UGC) regulations of 2018.

Meanwhile, a special meeting of the KAU general council on Saturday witnessed certain sections expressing strong objection to the decision. Some members also abstained from the meeting, questioning the transparency of the decision-making process.

One member alleged that the decision to confer the honorary doctorate disregarded KAU’s statutes and established procedures, undermining the integrity of the general council.

