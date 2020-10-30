KAU course in nutrient management

Thrissur

30 October 2020 22:42 IST

Besides 15-day online programme, practical classes to be held at KVKs

The Kerala Agricultural University in collaboration with the Department of Agriculture Development and Farmer’s Welfare has started a 15-day online certificate course on Integrated Nutrient Management for fertilizer dealers in the State.

The certificate course is organised in view of the orders issued by the Ministry of Agriculture Development and Farmers’ Welfare, Government of India.

Mandatory

It has been made mandatory for fertilizer dealers to undergo a certificate course of 15 days on Integrated Nutrient Management to obtain and retain their licence for fertilizer dealership.

Agri-input dealers in the country are a prime source of farm information to the farming community, besides the supply of inputs and credit. However, the majority of these dealers do not have formal agricultural education.

Extension professionals

“It is to improve the technical competency of fertilizer dealers in agriculture, to help them aid farmers better and to mould them as para-extension professionals, an online certificate course on Integrated Nutrient Management has been introduced,” according to KAU sources.

Fertilizer dealers and candidates who have passed Class X examination can attend this course. The fee is ₹7,500.

The course will start with online theory classes for 2 hours daily for 15 working days and practical classes shall be conducted in the Krishi Vigyan Kendras (KVK) of respective districts subsequently.

Scientists of KAU working in relevant subject areas will be handling both theory online classes and practical classes. Practical classes will be conducted in batches as per COVID-19 norms.

Hundred applicants have been selected for the first batch. The remaining applicants will be included in subsequent batches, the KAU sources said.

Handbook

KAU has also prepared a comprehensive handbook for the course, which will be made available to the trainees for reference.

The certificate course was inaugurated by V.S. Sunil Kumar, Minister of Agriculture Development and Farmers’ Welfare, recently.

R. Chandra Babu, Vice Chancellor, Kerala Agricultural University, presided.

K. Vasuki, Director of Agriculture, Directorate of Agriculture Development and Farmers’ Welfare; Madhu Subramanian, Director of Research, KAU; Jiju P. Alex, Director of Extension, KAU; spoke at the function.

The certificate course is conducted by the Central Training Institute, Mannuthy, in coordination with the Krishi Vigyan Kendras under the Directorate of Extension, Kerala Agricultural University.