KAU celebrates foundation day

The Kerala Agricultural University celebrated its 49th foundation day at the KAU Central Auditorium, Main Campus, Vellanikkara, on Saturday.

Inaugurating the function, Minister for Agriculture V.S. Sunil Kumar exhorted agriculture scientists and officials to dedicate themselves to the cause of farmers. He honoured the employees who had served KAU for more than 30 years.

He distributed awards for the best teacher (Jayasree Krishnankutty, Communication Centre, Mannuthy), best researcher (K.L. Karthikeyan, RARS, Pattambi), best extension scientist (Berin Pathrose), best research station (RARS, Pattambi), and best college (College of Agriculture, Vellayani).

Chief Whip K. Rajan presided over the programme. He too reminded the responsibility of all to remain relevant to farmers in these challenging times.

Devendra Kumar Singh, Additional Chief Secretary & Agricultural Production Commissioner, delivered the keynote address.

R. Chandra Babu, KAU Vice Chancellor, delivered the welcome address and D. Girija, Registrar, offered the vote of thanks.