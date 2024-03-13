GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Kattappana twin murder: police form special team

Ernakulam Range Deputy Inspector General of Police Putta Vimaladitya interrogates the main accused

March 13, 2024 07:42 pm | Updated 07:42 pm IST - IDUKKI

The Hindu Bureau
Ernakulam Range Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Putta Vimaladitya inspecting a house in connection with the Kattappana twin murder case at Kakkattukada on Tuesday evening.

Ernakulam Range Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Putta Vimaladitya inspecting a house in connection with the Kattappana twin murder case at Kakkattukada on Tuesday evening. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Ernakulam Range Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Police Putta Vimaladitya formed a 10-member special team to probe the Kattappana twin murder case.

According to sources, the special team was formed after the steps to recover the mortal remains of a newborn buried inside a cattle shed of a house at Sagara Junction, near Kattappana, failed to yield results.

On Tuesday evening, Mr. Vimaladitya inspected a house at Kakkattukada and another at Sagara Junction. The officer also interrogated Nitheesh, the main accused, and Suma, wife of Vijayan, one of the victims.

The Kattappana Judicial First Class Magistrate Court allowed the police custody of the main accused on Wednesday. According to the officers, the police will also take the custody of Vishnu, another accused, for detailed interrogation.

The double murder case came to light during the investigation into a theft case involving Vishnu Vijayan (29) and Nitheesh (31) who were arrested by the police on March 2 night. Nitheesh, identified as a sorcerer, first established contact with the victims’ family in 2015. He lived with the family and had a child with Vishnu’s sister in 2016. Nitheesh killed the newborn four days after its birth in July 2016 in the victims’ house at Sagara Junction, near Kattappana. Vishnu’s father, N.G. Vijayan, was murdered in August 2023. On Sunday, the police exhumed Vijayan’s mortal remains from the rented house of the accused.

