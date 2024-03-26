ADVERTISEMENT

Kattappana double murder case: deceased Vijayan’s wife arrested

March 26, 2024 08:23 pm | Updated 08:23 pm IST - IDUKKI

Suma added as third accused after it was found that she and her son Vishnu allegedly assisted in burying Vijayan’s body

The Hindu Bureau

The Kattappana police on Monday arrested Suma, 58, wife of N.G. Vijayan, in connection with his murder.

According to the police, Suma was added as the third accused in the case after it was found that she and her son Vishnu allegedly assisted in burying Vijayan’s body. The police will interrogate them and the prime accused Nitheesh.

The Kattappana twin murder case came to light during an investigation into a theft case following the arrest of Vishnu (29) and Nitheesh (31), both residents of Kakkattukada, near Kattappana, by the Kattappana police on March 2 night. Nitheesh alegedly connected with the family in 2015 in connection with sorcery. He resided with the family and had a child with Vishnu’s sister in 2016. Nitheesh killed the newborn four days after its birth in July 2016 at their residence at Sagara Junction, near Kattappana. Vishnu’s father was murdered and buried inside the house in August 2023. The police exhumed Vijayan’s remains from the rented house recently. However, despite an extensive search, the skeletal remains of the newborn could not be found.

