Kattampally Kayaking Training Centre gears up for roll-out

The Kayaking Training Centre at Kattampally in Kannur which is set to open later this month. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

August 02, 2022 17:45 IST

Set up with Goa National Institute of Water Sports

The Kerala government’s first kayaking training centre is all set to be inaugurated for adventure seekers and tourists at Kattampally in Kannur.

The Kayaking Training Centre, set up at a cost of ₹1.8 crore, will be opened mid-August. With the initiative led by K.V. Sumesh, MLA, the kayaking academy of international standards is being set up under the aegis of the District Tourism Promotion Council (DTPC).

Advertisement

Advertisement

The centre is being established in collaboration with the Goa National Institute of Water Sports, a leading institution in the field of water sports, utilising the features of the Kattampally river. Bangalore Mid Town Infra is making the arrangements.

The facility will feature 30 kayaking units, including water-level bicycle, pedal boats, water taxi, pedal boats for children and rides on inflatable boats. Besides a bumper car from China, a floating walkway, restaurant, dosa corner and juice corner will be made available for visitors.

The Kayaking Training Centre at Kattampally in Kannur which is set to open later this month. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

In the first phase, a two-storied building of 200 sq m was constructed which houses a kayak store, washroom, kitchen and cafeteria. In the second phase, the perimeter wall, solar lights, seating, landscaping, parking area, interlocking and floating boat jetty were put in place. The total construction cost came up to ₹99,72,069.

Kayaking certificate courses, life-saving techniques course and Olympic kayak training will be started within a year at the centre in collaboration with the Goa National Institute of Water Sports. A three-layered net has been spread on the river to ensure the safety of tourists. The centre will operate in a waste-free manner.

Mr. Sumesh, MLA, said that as the location is easily accessible from Kannur city, several tourists are expected to visit.