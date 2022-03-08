Kattal Educare to be rolled out in Kattakada constituency

It will cover 100 schools and 20,000 students

With COVID-19 accelerating the transformation driven by information technology in the education sector, hybrid learning and techno-pedagogy look set to influence the future of education.

The Kattakkada Assembly constituency too is set to take a step in this direction with Kattal Educare, an initiative to revolutionise the teaching-learning process using information technology.

A dream project of I.B. Satheesh, MLA, that will include all schools in the constituency, Kattal Educare aims at linking students, teachers, and parents together so as to provide parental care and teacher mentoring in hybrid academic continuity.

App

A student-care application has been selected for this with the support of a lab under the Kerala Startup Mission. The app will help constantly monitor students’ academic standards and improve it using various means such as extra support. It will help deal with the syllabus and students’ quest for knowledge beyond the textbooks.

Besides facilities for online class, it will have integrated video class storage and player and facilities for giving and assessing assignments. It will also have facilities for accelerated reading, as in countries abroad, so that students’ reading habits improve scientifically.

Parents will be able to monitor their children’s academic progress and school-level interventions, besides keeping tab on their wards’ movements and ensuring their safety. They will be able to get information quickly through use of SMS, e-mail, web notification, and mobile push notification. The app has features that allow parents to apply for leave, besides getting student project reports, commenting on them, sign it, and sending e-mail. It will help teacher-parent bonding through constant interactions.

A highlight of the project is to bring academically backward students into the mainstream. It is expected to benefit over a 100 schools in the constituency and 20,000 students.

Minister for General Education V. Sivankutty will inaugurate Kattal Educare at St. Xavier’s Higher Secondary School, Peyad, on Wednesday.