Kattakada Investor Summit throws up proposals worth ₹381 crore

A total of 121 investors from different parts of the country participated in the Kattakada Investor Summit, organised by the Industries department and the Kattal Industrial Development Council (KIDC), an industrial development forum focussing on the Kattakada constituency in the capital district. Expression of Interest for projects worth ₹381.75 crore in different sectors was received at the event.

Industries Minister P. Rajeeve inaugurated the valedictory meeting of the summit which was organised with an aim to turn Kattakada into an investor-friendly region by tapping into the possibilities opened up by the upcoming Vizhinjam International Seaport Terminal and the development of the outer ring road. I.B. Satheesh, MLA, said that follow-up action will be taken in the coming days to make the investment proposals a reality.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Rajeeve said the State’s industrial policy was focussed on attracting investments and promoting new enterprises. He said the Kattakada summit was expected to trigger more such initiatives across the State.

District Collector Jeromic George received the expressions of interest from 24 investors. Land Use Board Commissioner A. Nizamuddin participated in the event.

Most promising sectors

Organised by the Industries department and the Kattal Industrial Development Council (KIDC), the investor summit was aimed at creating an investment-friendly administration in Kattakada and opening up opportunities for industrial development and commercial growth. It is part of the Vision Kattakada flagship programme to create an urban contemporary township. The KIDC has identified IT, food processing, electronics and electric vehicles, textiles, renewable energy, green technology, startups and retail as the most promising sectors for investment.

Facilities offered

The council offers a support ecosystem to investors, including a Single Window Clearance for fast and transparent clearance, a marketing team to assist with market research, branding, and event management, loan support from leading banks and financial institutions, entrepreneurship training programs, cross-selling opportunities among investors, and the government-as-a-buyer initiative.