Kattakada impersonation case: Kerala High Court directs production of case diary

June 14, 2023 06:26 pm | Updated 06:36 pm IST - KOCHI

The Kerala High Court on Wednesday directed the prosecution to produce the case diary in a case related to the impersonation of an elected university councillor from Christian College, Kattakada, Thiruvananthapuram. The court orally observed that the role of A. Vishak, former secretary of the SFI Kattakada unit, in the case was serious.

Justice Bechu Kurian Thomas also directed the police not to arrest him till June 20. The court passed the order when an anticipatory bail petition filed by Vishak came up for hearing.

During the hearing on the petition, the court orally observed that the Principal of the college would not have sent the name of the petitioner to the university without the instigation of the petitioner. When the counsel for the petitioner submitted that the petitioner’s name was sent to the university as a unanimously selected councillor had expressed unwillingness to continue, the court asked how the name of the petitioner would come to the knowledge of the Principal unless he had wanted his name to be included on the list. Otherwise, in normal course, a notification should have been issued regarding the new election to the post.

Undue advantage

The court noted that had his name been sent, he would have become a voter for the election of chairman of the university union. He was “deriving undue advantage” without submitting the required papers. Therefore, “his role is actually serious”, the court orally observed.

According to the petitioner, the police without conducting a proper inquiry had arraigned him as second accused. As one of the university union councillors who was elected unopposed was medically indisposed, that councillor voluntarily resigned and a vacancy arose. The first accused — the Principal — forwarded the name of the petitioner as one of the representatives based on a consensus arrived at with all concerned.