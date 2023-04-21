Kattakada gearing up for Investor Summit on May 5

April 21, 2023 12:10 am | Updated 12:10 am IST - Thiruvananthapuram

An investor summit to be held at Kattakada, a small town on the outskirts of the capital city, on May 5 will seek to explore the opportunities emerging from the Vizhinjam international seaport and the outer ring road project to transform the constituency into a thriving metropolis by attracting investments from across the country and abroad in various sectors.

Addressing a meeting chaired by District Collector Jeromic George here on Thursday, I.B. Satheesh, MLA, said efforts were on to identify vacant land to create a land bank for setting up commercial ventures. He said the administration had initiated talks with land owners. Seminars would be organised on the investment opportunities provided by the Vizhinjam seaport.

The Kattakada Investor Meetup, organised by the Industries department and the Kattal Industrial Development Council (KIDC), seek to create an investment- friendly administration in Kattakada and open up opportunities for industrial development and commercial growth. It is part of the Vision Kattakada flagship programme aimed at creating an urban contemporary township. KIDC has identified IT, food processing, electronics and electric vehicles, textiles, renewable energy, green technology, startups and retail as the most promising sectors for investment.

ADVERTISEMENT

The council offers a support ecosystem to investors, including a Single Window Clearance for fast and transparent clearance, a marketing team to assist with market research, branding, and event management, loan support from leading banks and financial institutions, entrepreneurship training programs, cross-selling opportunities among investors, and the Government- as- a- buyer initiative.

Mr. Satheesh said the commercial corridor to come up as part of the outer ring road project would also open up immense investment opportunities. The meeting decided to rope in government departments and agencies to maximise the potential of the project.

The Collector suggested a mechanism to coordinate the various agencies involved in the summit.

Land Use Board Commissioner A.Nizamudeen, CEO, Kerala Startup Mission Anoop Ambika and officials representing various departments were present.