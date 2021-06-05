Kattakada completes energy audit of schools

Project to transform Kattakada into an environment-friendly constituency

Kattakada has become the first Assembly constituency in the State to complete an energy audit of all government schools. Next up is an energy audit of all houses and government offices.

The energy audit in government schools in the constituency was conducted with the support of the Energy Management Centre (EMC). Report of the audit conducted in 53 schools across six panchayats in the constituency has been prepared.

The energy audit project has been formulated by I.B. Satheesh, MLA, to transform Kattakada into an environment-friendly constituency.

In 2018, an energy audit of four select schools in the constituency had been completed as a follow-up to the feted Jalasamruddhi project to increase the water table and conserve water there. The ordinary lights and fans in these schools had been replaced by LED lights and fans that consumed less energy.

This was followed by an energy audit in all government schools, conducted with the support of all teaching and non-teaching staff in schools. Discussions on the importance of energy conservation were conducted to create awareness among students, teachers, and officials.

Detailed investigation and analysis of energy consumption and possibilities for energy conservation were all part of the audit.

The audit covered schools in Kattakada, Malayinkeezhu, Maranalloor, Pallichal, Vilavoorkal, and Vilappil panchayats.

The audit found that implementing various energy efficiency improvement programmes at a cost of ₹1.74 crore in the 53 schools will save ₹59.26 lakh a year. This equalled 8.78 lakh units of electricity. The completion of the programmes will help reduce the carbon footprint by 728.43 tonnes.

Minister for General Education V. Sivankutty who released the energy audit report on World Environment Day on Saturday termed the project a model. The day also marked the launch by the Minister of the energy audit in all government institutions in the constituency, again with the support of the EMC. The third phase of the project will see an energy audit in all houses with the participation of the people.

An amount of ₹3 crore had been earmarked in the last Budget for setting up solar panels in public institutions. As a first step, the solar panels will be set up in schools with the support of the General Education Department and the Kerala State Electricity Board.

The inauguration of creation of 100 Miyawaki forests across the six panchayats in the constituency was also held. Mr. Satheesh inaugurated the afforestation programme at Aruvikkara in Maranalloor panchayat.