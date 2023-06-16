ADVERTISEMENT

Kattakada Christian College case: High Court restrains Principal’s arrest till June 20

June 16, 2023 08:43 pm | Updated 08:43 pm IST - KOCHI

He is the first accused in the impersonation case involving a former leader of the Students Federation of India

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala High Court issued an order on Friday directing the police not to arrest G.J. Shyju, former Principal of Christian College, Kattakada, who has been arraigned as the first accused in the impersonation case involving a former leader of the Students Federation of India (SFI) till June 20.

The Thiruvananthapuram Additional District and Sessions Court had recently dismissed his anticipatory bail plea, after considering the submission of the prosecution that his custodial interrogation was necessary in order to unravel the conspiracy behind the alleged impersonation and forgery. Mr. Shyju and Vishakh A., a former SFI leader, had been booked for various offences, ranging from criminal breach of trust, impersonation, cheating and forgery, on the basis of a complaint submitted by the Registrar of the University of Kerala.

The prosecution contended that the former Principal had acted in contravention of the university laws while replacing an elected university union councillor with an unelected person on the list submitted to the university.

The High Court had on Wednesday directed the prosecution to produce the case diary in the case. Furthermore, the court orally observed that the role of Mr. Vishakh, former secretary of SFI’s Kattakada unit in the case, was serious.

