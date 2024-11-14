KATS to probe counterfeit note case

The Thiruvananthapuram City police will transfer the case involving the seizure of ₹12,500 in counterfeit notes from a Poonthura native to the Kerala Anti-Terror Squad (KATS) for further investigation.

The incident dates back to a month ago, when Bharkath, who arrived from Saudi Arabia, was apprehended by the Poonthura police after she attempted to deposit fake currency at a local bank. The counterfeit currency included 25 notes of ₹500. The notes were subsequently sent to the government-owned currency note press in Nashik, Maharashtra, where they were confirmed to be high-quality counterfeit notes.

In a subsequent search at Bharkath’s house, investigators recovered another batch of genuine ₹500 notes totalling ₹1.8 lakh. However, the origin of the counterfeit currency remains unclear.

The KATS will investigate whether the fake notes are part of a larger international network involved in money laundering and terrorist financing.

