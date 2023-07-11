HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Katju castigates Kerala govt. over Plus Two seat shortage in Malabar

July 11, 2023 09:21 pm | Updated 09:27 pm IST - MALAPPURAM

The Hindu Bureau
Former Supreme Court judge and Press Council of India chairman Markandey Katju displays his displeasure and anger at the shortage of higher secondary seats in Malabar during a chat with Speaker A.N. Shamseer in Malappuram on Tuesday.

Former Supreme Court judge and Press Council of India chairman Markandey Katju displays his displeasure and anger at the shortage of higher secondary seats in Malabar during a chat with Speaker A.N. Shamseer in Malappuram on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: SAKEER HUSSAIN

Former Supreme Court judge and chairman of the Press Council of India Markandey Katju has lashed out at the Left Democratic Front (LDF) government for its failure to provide sufficient higher secondary seats for the students of Malabar.

Addressing a meeting organised by P. Ubaidullah, MLA, to felicitate the toppers of SSLC examination here on Tuesday, Mr. Katju castigated the government by expressing his disgust and anger at Assembly Speaker A.N. Shamseer, who inaugurated the programme.

“I just can’t understand this. Here are the politicians…. What are you doing? If you can’t solve this problem, then resign and go home. And please convey this to your Chief Minister,” Mr. Katju said turning towards Mr. Shamseer amid thunderous applause from the audience.

Mr. Katju said that the difference between the number of students who passed SSLC exams and the number of higher secondary seats in Malabar was huge. He said seat shortage could be addressed if the Chief Minister and the Speaker wished.

Mr. Katju did not hide his displeasure and anger while chatting with Mr. Shamseer during the programme. He said it was the responsibility of those who were in governance to provide enough higher education seats for the students. “If you can’t do it, resign and go home,” he told Mr. Shamseer.

Mr. Ubaidullah presided over the function.

Related Topics

education

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.